15
+ digg
O-M-5G

Submitted by Adwait
Etsy, eBay and Amazon sellers are turning a profit on products that claim to protect you from 5G.

The Lede

Sellers are cashing in on conspiracies and selling everyday gadgets, like desk organizers and USB drives, that purport to come with "protection" against 5G waves. They claim such things as copper linings or silver coatings help protect users from the alleged effects of 5G.

Key Details

  • A search for "5G protection" on Amazon yields around 6,000 results, many of which are in the $15-30 range.
  • One Seattle scammer allegedly made $500,000 selling anti-5G lotion, which was nothing but a mixture of vaseline and sunscreen.
  • Most 5G conspiracy theories stem from the same source: a single graph from Dr. Bill P. Curry's 2000 paper titled "Microwave Absorption in Brain Tissue (Grey Matter)."

Other articles and videos you might like