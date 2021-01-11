232
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
And there won't be an Intel option.

The new MacBook Pro redesign will be the first major update since the introduction of the 2016 MacBook Pro, according to a note obtained by MacRumors from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

  • The 2021 MacBook Pro will backtrack on some of the more controversial changes Apple made to the 2016 version, including replacing the OLED Touch Bar with physical function keys and restoring the MagSafe charging connector.
  • According to Kuo, the new MacBook Pro will have squared-off edges that make it look similar to the iPhone 12 in its flat-edged design.
  • There will be additional ports on the 2021 MacBook Pro model, which will reduce users' need for dongles.

