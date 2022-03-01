UH OH
The Most Common Passwords That Have Leaked On The Dark Web, Ranked
The Lede
One password manager company estimates that on average, an individual has more than 100 accounts. A recent report from the nonprofit Identity Theft Resource Center, from January 2021, found that data breaches in the US last year were up 68 percent from 2020. Here's a list of the most common passwords that can be found on the dark web because of numerous data breaches.
Key Details
- The 20 most common passwords: "123456", "123456789", "Qwerty", "Password", "12345", "12345678", "111111", "1234567", "123123", "Qwerty123", "1q2w3e", "1234567890", "DEFAULT", "0", "Abc123", "654321", "123321", "Qwertyuiop", "Iloveyou" and "666666".
- If any of these passwords are familiar, you should change them ASAP.
