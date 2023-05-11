burger bot
Wendy's Installing Drive-Thru AI Chatbot That Takes Your Order
The Lede
Fast food chain Wendy's is jumping on the AI bandwagon with the announcement that it will soon have AI chatbots taking customers' drive-thru orders. The Wall Street Journal says the company's chatbot, developed by Google's cloud-computing division, will be tested out at one of its Columbus restaurants.
Key Details
- Wendy's CEO Todd Penegor told the Journal: "It will be very conversational. You won't know you're talking to anybody but an employee."