Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner via bbc.com
Twitter Can't Fully Tackle Child Abuse Or Disinformation Under Current Management, Report Says
The BBC has talked to Twitter "insiders," and found troubling reports that not enough is being done about Twitter's serious issues. The teams that could have helped have been obliterated.
Reportedly, many of the workers previously in charge of creating and maintaining tools to deal with harassment, abuse and reporting have either quit or been let go.

  • Dozens of Twitter employees, past and present, were interviewed, painting a dire picture of the current state of the working environment.
  • The BBC has exclusive data indicating a 69 percent increase in new Twitter users following accounts that spew abuse and misogyny.
  • While Twitter did not offer comment for BBC's report, Twitter's current owner did snarkily tweet about it.

