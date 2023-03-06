MUSK UNDER FIRE
Twitter Can't Fully Tackle Child Abuse Or Disinformation Under Current Management, Report Says
The Lede
Reportedly, many of the workers previously in charge of creating and maintaining tools to deal with harassment, abuse and reporting have either quit or been let go.
Key Details
- Dozens of Twitter employees, past and present, were interviewed, painting a dire picture of the current state of the working environment.
- The BBC has exclusive data indicating a 69 percent increase in new Twitter users following accounts that spew abuse and misogyny.
- While Twitter did not offer comment for BBC's report, Twitter's current owner did snarkily tweet about it.