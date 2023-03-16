No More TikTok Allowed On UK Government Devices

The Lede
Like some other countries, any kind of device used by UK government employees or officials will now disallow the popular video app because they're scared that the Chinese government could be using harvested data.
Key Details
- Canada, India, the US and parts of the EU have already banned TikTok on government devices.
- More severely, the US is potentially looking to ban TikTok from US app stores in an attempt to minimize the reach of the wildly popular platform. So far, that's not on the table in the UK.
- While TikTok promises that it's not handing over user info to Beijing, governmental saber rattling has continued amidst growing conflict over spy balloons and Taiwan.