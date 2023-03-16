Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

FREAK OUT

Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner via nytimes.com
No More TikTok Allowed On UK Government Devices
The British government joins in on the fearmongering over Chinese data collection.
· 236 reads

The Lede

Like some other countries, any kind of device used by UK government employees or officials will now disallow the popular video app because they're scared that the Chinese government could be using harvested data.

Key Details

  • Canada, India, the US and parts of the EU have already banned TikTok on government devices.
  • More severely, the US is potentially looking to ban TikTok from US app stores in an attempt to minimize the reach of the wildly popular platform. So far, that's not on the table in the UK.
  • While TikTok promises that it's not handing over user info to Beijing, governmental saber rattling has continued amidst growing conflict over spy balloons and Taiwan.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Technology Stories