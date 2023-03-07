Popular
CHEAPER THAN A BBL

Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner via androidauthority.com
This Phone Makes Your Butt Look Bigger
Android Authority has discovered that a new smartphone from Tecno has a beauty filter labeled "Plump Butt."
The Lede

While we're not fully on board with filters that change body shape in a broad sense, Android Authority does make a good point that this is the rare case of a filter that doesn't try to slim the subject.

Key Details

  • This fascinating butt filter is found in the Tecno Phantom V Fold.
  • Interestingly, it seems to expand the rump, hips and stomach — not something everyone wants included in their beauty filter.
  • Results aren't exactly perfect though. You can see the distortion in background objects, so don't be surprised if you get called out for your sudden "thiccness."

