Grant Brunner
The FCC Is Finally Forcing Mobile Providers To Block Obvious Scam Texts
The Federal Communications Commission announced measures today aimed at reducing the sheer amount of scam text messages Americans receive.
If you're anything like us, you probably get multiple texts a week claiming to be from Amazon, banks and debt collectors. Of course, they're almost all obvious scams, so we're thrilled to see some action at long last.

  • This order requires providers to block texts coming from numbers that are "invalid, unallocated or unused" as well as numbers that have been requested to be text-blocked by the originating subscriber.
  • The current order is relatively small in scope, but the FCC also proposes ways it could crack down on the less-than-honest ways some marketers claim to have consent to contact end-users.
  • In addition, the FCC proposes using the National Do-Not-Call Registry as a way to fight these widespread annoyances.

