SCAMMERS SUCK
The FCC Is Finally Forcing Mobile Providers To Block Obvious Scam Texts
The Lede
If you're anything like us, you probably get multiple texts a week claiming to be from Amazon, banks and debt collectors. Of course, they're almost all obvious scams, so we're thrilled to see some action at long last.
Key Details
- This order requires providers to block texts coming from numbers that are "invalid, unallocated or unused" as well as numbers that have been requested to be text-blocked by the originating subscriber.
- The current order is relatively small in scope, but the FCC also proposes ways it could crack down on the less-than-honest ways some marketers claim to have consent to contact end-users.
- In addition, the FCC proposes using the National Do-Not-Call Registry as a way to fight these widespread annoyances.