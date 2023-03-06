Popular
Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner via techcrunch.com
SoundCloud Trying To Be TikTok For Music Discovery
Select users of SoundCloud's Android and iOS apps will find that they'll have a brand new AI-driven feed of music clips.
Everybody wants to be TikTok, right? A never-ending feed of content that's specifically designed for each user holds some appeal, but it's going to be an uphill battle to get folks to move their new music acquisition from memetic TikTok songs to a dedicated music app.

Key Details

  • This new Discover page will be AI-populated instead of just drawing from your opt-in relationships on the platform.
  • If you enjoy what you're hearing, you'll have to interact with it to hear the whole song.
  • TechCrunch notes that Spotify has flirted with this same design idea, but has yet to roll it out for everyone.

