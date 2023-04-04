Popular
Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via businessinsider.com
Russia's $170 iPhone Alternative Isn't Doing So Well
The AYYA T1 smartphone has sold fewer than 1,000 units since it launched in October 2021.

Russia's AYYA T1 smartphone, touted as the country's alternative to an Apple iPhone, hasn't proved very popular among Russian consumers.

  • According to business daily Vedomosti, just 905 units have been sold since the phone's October 2021 debut — roughly 18 percent of the 5,000 units produced for the Russian market.
  • Although very few AYYA T1 smartphones have been sold to consumers, the Moscow Times says around 2,000 of Russia's law enforcement and nuclear power agency staff have been issued the phones.

