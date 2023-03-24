Popular
Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner via tomshardware.com
Nvidia Reduces Absurd Restriction On Video Encoding For Normal Users
Without any fanfare, Nvidia now allows consumer cards to go up to five encodes at a time instead of just three.
Tom's Hardware discovered that this will impact consumer-grade cards using the Maxwell (second generation), Pascal, Turing, Ampere and Ada Lovelace architectures. That's a lot of graphics cards that will now offer a better video encoding experience.

  • The long-standing arbitrary limitation seemed to be focused on pushing higher-end users to the professional workstation equipment.
  • The new number of concurrent encodes is nice, but the online consensus is that Nvidia should allow the actual hardware limits to define how many encodes are possible — not their marketing preferences.

