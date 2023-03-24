ABOUT DAMN TIME
Nvidia Reduces Absurd Restriction On Video Encoding For Normal Users
The Lede
Tom's Hardware discovered that this will impact consumer-grade cards using the Maxwell (second generation), Pascal, Turing, Ampere and Ada Lovelace architectures. That's a lot of graphics cards that will now offer a better video encoding experience.
Key Details
- The long-standing arbitrary limitation seemed to be focused on pushing higher-end users to the professional workstation equipment.
- The new number of concurrent encodes is nice, but the online consensus is that Nvidia should allow the actual hardware limits to define how many encodes are possible — not their marketing preferences.
