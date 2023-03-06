Neal Stephenson Gave Us The Metaverse, But He's More Interested In Carbon Now

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

If you've read "Snow Crash," you know exactly where Mark Zuckerberg's fixation with the Metaverse came from, and you probably have a bunch of questions. Did anyone at Facebook talk to him about the name "Meta" or their wild product ambitions? Why isn't there a "Snow Crash" movie? What is he really worried about?

Peter Kafka got to talk with Stephenson on the Recode Media show, and he tries to extract answers from the very reserved Neal Stephenson.

We didn't get to hear him cuss-out Zuck or anything, but it's worth hearing what he has to say more than 30 years after he infected our brains with the "Metaverse."