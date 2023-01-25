The World's Most Visited Websites, Visualized

As of 2023, there are around 1.13 billion websites in existence — but only a handful of these receive the majority of the world's traffic.

Using data from SimilarWeb, Visual Capitalist visualized the most visited websites in the world, ranked by monthly traffic volume.

Click image to enlarge

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Google is the most visited site overall, with 85.1 billion monthly visits. In second is YouTube (33 billion), followed by Facebook (17.8 billion).

Via Visual Capitalist.