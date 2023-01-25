Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

search party

The World's Most Visited Websites, Visualized

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez
The World's Most Visited Websites, Visualized
Just a handful of websites get the majority of the world's internet traffic.
· 2.4k reads

As of 2023, there are around 1.13 billion websites in existence — but only a handful of these receive the majority of the world's traffic.

Using data from SimilarWeb, Visual Capitalist visualized the most visited websites in the world, ranked by monthly traffic volume.


Click image to enlarge

most visited websites


Perhaps unsurprisingly, Google is the most visited site overall, with 85.1 billion monthly visits. In second is YouTube (33 billion), followed by Facebook (17.8 billion).



Via Visual Capitalist.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Technology Stories