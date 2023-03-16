Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

CLIPPy 2: Electric Boogaloo

Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner via microsoft.com
Microsoft's New AI 'Copilot' Is Like A Big, Fancy Clippy
After it recently implemented AI chat into its Bing search engine, Microsoft is stepping on the gas by adding in large language models to their subscription Office suite.
· 321 reads

The Lede

Using Copilot in Microsoft 365, select customers can now ask their little assistant to do a lot more than format a letter. It can quickly create text based on data you feed it, help you make sense of the information sitting in a spreadsheet and even get concise wrap-ups of email threads.

Key Details

  • Copilot is only available to twenty select companies right now, but more users will be added in the next few months.
  • Pricing isn't yet known, but don't be surprised if this isn't available as a free update.
  • Specifically, Microsoft called out integration into Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams and Viva in the announcement.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Technology Stories