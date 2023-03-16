CLIPPy 2: Electric Boogaloo
Microsoft's New AI 'Copilot' Is Like A Big, Fancy Clippy
The Lede
Using Copilot in Microsoft 365, select customers can now ask their little assistant to do a lot more than format a letter. It can quickly create text based on data you feed it, help you make sense of the information sitting in a spreadsheet and even get concise wrap-ups of email threads.
Key Details
- Copilot is only available to twenty select companies right now, but more users will be added in the next few months.
- Pricing isn't yet known, but don't be surprised if this isn't available as a free update.
- Specifically, Microsoft called out integration into Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams and Viva in the announcement.