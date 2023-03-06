ZOOM, ENHANCE
Microsoft Includes AI-Driven Video Upscaling In Latest Browser Update
The Lede
If you're tired of squinting to see old pixelated videos, Microsoft is working to improve your experience. Microsoft's AI secret sauce called "Video Super Resolution" aims to drastically improve the quality of sub-HD video for Edge users. Sadly, there are some limitations.
Key Details
- Videos must be at least 192x192, but under 720p
- Only supports select video cards for the time being: Nvidia RTX 20 series and up or AMD RX5700-RX7800
- You've gotta be plugged in — it's too resource intensive to run while on your battery