Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

ZOOM, ENHANCE

Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner via microsoftedgeinsider.com
Microsoft Includes AI-Driven Video Upscaling In Latest Browser Update
If you're using the experimental version of Microsoft's Edge browser, you can now try out their new AI video upscaling.
· 370 reads

The Lede

If you're tired of squinting to see old pixelated videos, Microsoft is working to improve your experience. Microsoft's AI secret sauce called "Video Super Resolution" aims to drastically improve the quality of sub-HD video for Edge users. Sadly, there are some limitations.

Key Details

  • Videos must be at least 192x192, but under 720p
  • Only supports select video cards for the time being: Nvidia RTX 20 series and up or AMD RX5700-RX7800
  • You've gotta be plugged in — it's too resource intensive to run while on your battery

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Technology Stories