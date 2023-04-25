Microsoft Edge Seems To Leak Your Traffic To Bing By Mistake

The Lede
The "creator follow" feature that Microsoft implemented in its web browser was discovered by a Reddit user to be leaking your browsing history to Bing. Microsoft is aware of the reports, and told The Verge that they're investigating the issue.
Key Details
- The Verge recommends that any Edge user go to the "Privacy, Search and Services" tab in settings and turn off the feature.
- Or, ya know, you could try a different browser like Firefox.
- It's worth noting that there is a filter that prevents some URLs, like popular porn sites, from being sent by default, but that's not nearly enough.
