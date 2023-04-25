Popular
Microsoft Edge Seems To Leak Your Traffic To Bing By Mistake
Reports indicate that most URLs you visit in Edge are being sent out to a Bing API server.
The Lede

The "creator follow" feature that Microsoft implemented in its web browser was discovered by a Reddit user to be leaking your browsing history to Bing. Microsoft is aware of the reports, and told The Verge that they're investigating the issue.

Key Details

  • The Verge recommends that any Edge user go to the "Privacy, Search and Services" tab in settings and turn off the feature.
  • Or, ya know, you could try a different browser like Firefox.
  • It's worth noting that there is a filter that prevents some URLs, like popular porn sites, from being sent by default, but that's not nearly enough.

Comments

  1. Jared Russo 38 minutes ago

    Firefox for life

