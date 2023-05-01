AN ARM AND A LEG
Microsoft Is Trying To Replicate Apple's Success With Custom ARM Chips
The Lede
This certainly isn't the first time Microsoft has tried to focus on ARM-based devices, but Apple's recent success with their shockingly powerful custom M1 and M2 chips has seemingly renewed Redmond's interest. Job listings, some that are now removed, point toward the creation of new ARM-based chips that are likely being targeted to launch alongside the next major version of Windows.
Key Details
- Windows 12, rumored to release as soon as next year, is likely focusing on AI and machine learning. Squeezing out extra performance with custom hardware will likely make these taxing features workable on lower-powered laptops.
- While Microsoft would likely be taking the lead on the rumored chip designs, they're not going to be the only player involved. Partners in the manufacturing sector are vital to any new silicon becoming a reality.