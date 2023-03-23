STAY SAFE OUT THERE
Popular YouTube Channel Linus Tech Tips Hacked By Crypto Scammers
The Lede
One of our favorite YouTube channels has been wiped off the internet for the time being as Linus and his team work to resolve the issue. Nobody knows when (or if) the channels will return to their pre-hacked state.
Key Details
- The official Linus Tech Tips forum also notes that related channels Tech Quickie and Tech Linked have been breached as well.
- The Verge notes that channels from the UK Army to Taylor Swift's Vevo have also been hit with similar hacks.
- Accounts with huge reach are prime targets for scammers, but YouTube has remained fairly conservative with how they protect accounts.