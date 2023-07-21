Popular
REST IN PEACE

Kevin Mitnick, Iconic Hacker, Has Died At 59

Grant Brunner
Kevin Mitnick, Iconic Hacker, Has Died At 59
After a lengthy bout of pancreatic cancer, Kevin Mitnick passed away earlier this month.
On July 16, Kevin Mitnick died, leaving behind his wife, Kimberley, and their unborn child. He will be dearly missed, not only by friends and family, but by those in the tech field whose lives he has touched.

It's impossible to overstate his impact on cybersecurity and tech culture. His arrest and imprisonment in the '90s was a centerpiece of early internet activism, and it quickly lead to fame and infamy for Mitnick. However, once he left prison, he went on to have a long career as a consultant and author. It ended well for him.



When I was young, Mitnick and his cohorts are the folks who provoked my interest in hacking and cybersecurity at large. His work impacted me personally, and played a role in making me who I am. Thanks, Kevin.


