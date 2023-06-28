AI phone home
Is That Your Child Calling You For Help, Or An AI Scammer?
The Lede
Scammers have used impersonations to bilk people's friends and relatives out of money for a long, long time — but new AI tools are making these imposter scams more convincing, and more difficult to detect, than ever before.
Key Details
- The FTC said in March that fraudsters are using AI to enhance "family-emergency" schemes, in which victims are convinced a loved one is in trouble or distress and tricked into handing over money.
- A survey by security-software company McAfee found that 10 percent of global respondents had been personally targeted by an AI voice scam.
- According to McAfee, scammers can clone a person's voice with as little as three seconds of audio — and social media has made it all the more easy to obtain this.