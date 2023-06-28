Popular
AI phone home

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via businessinsider.com
Is That Your Child Calling You For Help, Or An AI Scammer?
Fraudsters are using the AI-generated voices of loved ones to trick people into sending over cash.
The Lede

Scammers have used impersonations to bilk people's friends and relatives out of money for a long, long time — but new AI tools are making these imposter scams more convincing, and more difficult to detect, than ever before.

Key Details

  • The FTC said in March that fraudsters are using AI to enhance "family-emergency" schemes, in which victims are convinced a loved one is in trouble or distress and tricked into handing over money.
  • A survey by security-software company McAfee found that 10 percent of global respondents had been personally targeted by an AI voice scam.
  • According to McAfee, scammers can clone a person's voice with as little as three seconds of audio — and social media has made it all the more easy to obtain this.



