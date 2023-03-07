Is Spatial Audio The Next Big Thing?

Recently, the folks at Engadget got ears-on experience with the new Era 300 speaker. While it was obviously a lot louder than the cheaper Era 100 model, the main difference is when it's being fed audio designed specifically for spatial audio systems.

Even though this is a single device (with a number of speakers inside), it was able to fill the room with sound — mimicking a much more complicated setup. Unfortunately, the only spatial audio service it'll support at launch is Amazon Music Unlimited. Apple fans will have to stick with the official hardware.

The Era 300 is available for pre-order on the Sonos site for $449, and it's scheduled to ship on March 28.