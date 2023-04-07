UH-OH
Update Your iOS And macOS Devices Quickly, A Security Exploit May Be In The Wild
The Lede
Across their newest operating systems, Apple has patched both the IOSurfaceAccelerator and WebKit features because they could allow arbitrary code execution by a ne'er-do-well. More concerning, the patch notes claim that Apple has seen reports that these exploits have already been used in the real world. It's open season on unpatched devices.
Key Details
- The new "point releases" should be available for users in the Software Update section of each OS.
- While there have been some reports of performance issues with iOS 16.4, this security patch makes it hard to ignore now.