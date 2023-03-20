WHY SO TOUCHY?
Is Apple Finally Getting Rid Of All Physical Buttons On The iPhone?
The Lede
If these images sourced from a Douyin user named "chenwen1987" are correct, the next Pro model will have a mute button instead of a toggle, and a volume bar rather than discrete buttons. However, the down-market models will seemingly still sport the older button configuration. A curious decision.
Key Details
- Twitter user "ShrimpApplePro" posted a video and screenshots sourced from a creator on the Chinese version of TikTok.
- These are highly aliased CAD renderings of the supposed next Pro iPhone model.
- AppleInsider connects these images to an existing rumor that the Pro model will kill off physical buttons in favor of an all touch-based interface.