WHY SO TOUCHY?

Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner
Is Apple Finally Getting Rid Of All Physical Buttons On The iPhone?
Purportedly leaked renderings of the iPhone 15 Pro have surfaced with revamped mute and volume controls.
The Lede

If these images sourced from a Douyin user named "chenwen1987" are correct, the next Pro model will have a mute button instead of a toggle, and a volume bar rather than discrete buttons. However, the down-market models will seemingly still sport the older button configuration. A curious decision.

Key Details

  • Twitter user "ShrimpApplePro" posted a video and screenshots sourced from a creator on the Chinese version of TikTok.
  • These are highly aliased CAD renderings of the supposed next Pro iPhone model.
  • AppleInsider connects these images to an existing rumor that the Pro model will kill off physical buttons in favor of an all touch-based interface.

