Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner via macrumors.com
New Version Of iOS 16 Will Hopefully Prevent Accidental 911 Calls While Skiing
Apple is soon to release iOS 16.4 with further updates to its "crash detection" feature that's been causing issues for skiers and emergency services.
Back in February, the New York Times reported that emergency services were getting a significant number of false 911 calls from iPhones and Apple Watches because the devices registered a car crash by mistake.

  • iOS 16.4 promises "optimizations" around the crash detection feature in newer iPhone models.
  • The release candidate for 16.4 has been publicly released, and folks are expecting a full rollout of the OS update in a matter of days or weeks.
  • Nobody knows if it'll end the scourge of unnecessary emergency calls fully, but our fingers are crossed.

