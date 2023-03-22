WHOOPS
New Version Of iOS 16 Will Hopefully Prevent Accidental 911 Calls While Skiing
The Lede
Back in February, the New York Times reported that emergency services were getting a significant number of false 911 calls from iPhones and Apple Watches because the devices registered a car crash by mistake.
Key Details
- iOS 16.4 promises "optimizations" around the crash detection feature in newer iPhone models.
- The release candidate for 16.4 has been publicly released, and folks are expecting a full rollout of the OS update in a matter of days or weeks.
- Nobody knows if it'll end the scourge of unnecessary emergency calls fully, but our fingers are crossed.