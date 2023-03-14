Popular
BIGGER THAN BEFORE

Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner via openai.com
GPT-4 Is Available Now, If You're Willing To Pay
OpenAI has released its new AI language model that accepts text and image input — but only for ChatGPT Plus subscribers.
Developed in about six months, this new version of OpenAI's language model is reportedly significantly smarter and less of a liar. The announcement page boasts that it's been observed to be 82 percent less willing to respond to off-limits input which is good, but still fairly worrying. It's also reportedly 40 percent more likely to provide actual facts than the previous model we've seen fumble the truth time and time again.

  • Available for ChatGPT Plus subscribers for the price of $20 per month.
  • Developers can join a waitlist for API access.
  • GPT-4 uses Microsoft Azure AI platform, and it's been reported that this is what Bing's AI tool is based on.

