Finally

Grant Brunner
via security.googleblog.com
Google Authentication App Now Syncs Your Two-Factor Logins Across Devices
Sync your one-time passwords to the cloud, and you won't be totally screwed if you lose your phone.
For over a decade, your two-factor authentication codes were tied to the device used to set them up. It was a mild inconvenience to deactivate them and re-enable them on a new phone if you upgraded, but it could cause a real headache if you lost your phone or it stopped working entirely. Finally, you can get your login credentials back if you don't have access to the original device.

Key Details

  • With the new update, your two-factor authentications now sync to your Google account.
  • If your decide to change which Google account you want to use, the new app also supports an export feature.

