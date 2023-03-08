SLOW ROLL
Why Did Google Hesitate On Releasing Its Own AI Chat Bot Years Before ChatGPT?
The Lede
Google's somewhat recent internal prototype codenamed "Meena" boasts many conceptual similarities to ChatGPT, but controversies around products like Microsoft's earlier "Tay" chat bot made some Googlers exceedingly cautious about potential blow back.
Key Details
- Two Google devs made a chat bot over two years ago, but the top brass refused to let them release it publicly out of concerns about "safety and fairness."
- That recent work wasn't Google's first flirtation with AI chat though. Ray Kurzweil joined up in 2013 to work in this very realm, but the company didn't release it.
- CEO Sundar Pichai claims a big company like Google requires more caution than smaller startups. He also points out that Google can be successful even if they're not the first to market.