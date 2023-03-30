Popular
Good At Using ChatGPT? You Could Be Earning A Bonkers Salary
New job roles involving the use of tools like ChatGPT are paying upwards of $335,000 a year. Not too shabby.
Everyone's talking about ChatGPT's promising — and perhaps slightly scary — potential in almost every sector. But now, new jobs specifically focused on using large language models are cropping up — and the salaries they offer are pretty wild.

Key Details

  • According to Bloomberg, the "prompt engineer" roles involve getting the AI tools to produce better results, and helping companies train their staff to use them.
  • For many of the jobs, a computer engineering degree isn't even strictly required. If fact, a number of the people hired for these roles are liberal arts grads.
  • One prompt engineer said: "You’ll often find prompt engineers come from a history, philosophy or English language background, because it’s wordplay."

