PAY UP

Payment Company That Allegedly Helped Scammers Only Has To Pay $650K
If they pay the $650,000 bill and promise to better monitor for fraud, they'll end up getting a whopping 98.7 percent discount of what they originally owed.
The Lede

The complaint claims that not only did Nexway, a French company, help the scammers collect payments, but a whole quarter of their revenue for three years came from "premium tech support" to better offer the fraudsters access to the US-based credit card system.

Key Details

  • They were initially ordered to pay $49.5 million, but the FTC has offered to dismiss that if the payment company and two named executives pay the smaller fee and refrain from similar activity.
  • It should go without saying, if anything ever asks you to put in your credit card information to "Contact Microsoft" about some sort of malware, please don't do that.

