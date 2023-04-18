PAY UP
Payment Company That Allegedly Helped Scammers Only Has To Pay $650K
The Lede
The complaint claims that not only did Nexway, a French company, help the scammers collect payments, but a whole quarter of their revenue for three years came from "premium tech support" to better offer the fraudsters access to the US-based credit card system.
Key Details
- They were initially ordered to pay $49.5 million, but the FTC has offered to dismiss that if the payment company and two named executives pay the smaller fee and refrain from similar activity.
- It should go without saying, if anything ever asks you to put in your credit card information to "Contact Microsoft" about some sort of malware, please don't do that.