OF COURSE
Facebook And Instagram Will Allow Users To Turn-Off Some Targeted Ads, But Not In The US
The Lede
While this will allow Europeans to use a less-intense version of Facebook and Instagram, this won't stop Meta from doing some less severe ad targeting.
Key Details
- If users opt out, Meta will only target ads to general interests — not utilizing the hyper-specific individual data collection from your IG and Facebook activity.
- While Meta does allow all users to opt out of third-party tracking, non-Europeans will still be forced to allow the likes of Facebook to use on-site data to target your specific interests. At least for the time being.
- Recent restrictions from California and Europe continue to cut into Meta's existing financial strategy.