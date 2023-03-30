Popular
Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner via wsj.com
Facebook And Instagram Will Allow Users To Turn-Off Some Targeted Ads, But Not In The US
The Wall Street Journal reports that a European Union privacy order has forced Meta into potentially allowing EU residents to opt out of some of their most invasive techniques.
The Lede

While this will allow Europeans to use a less-intense version of Facebook and Instagram, this won't stop Meta from doing some less severe ad targeting.

Key Details

  • If users opt out, Meta will only target ads to general interests — not utilizing the hyper-specific individual data collection from your IG and Facebook activity.
  • While Meta does allow all users to opt out of third-party tracking, non-Europeans will still be forced to allow the likes of Facebook to use on-site data to target your specific interests. At least for the time being.
  • Recent restrictions from California and Europe continue to cut into Meta's existing financial strategy.

