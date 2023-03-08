Popular
Duck, Duck, Bot

Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner via spreadprivacy.com
DuckDuckGo Is Integrating Wikipedia-Based AI Into Search
While it's not a full-on chat bot like ChatGPT, "DuckAssist" will use a natural language model to attempt to highlight relevant information from Wikipedia in response to simple questions.
The Lede

As OpenAI's ChatGPT tech has been incorporated quickly into Microsoft's Bing search engine, competitors are scrambling to respond quickly. Google has something in the works, but the smaller privacy-focused DuckDuckGo is already integrating related technology into their core product.

Key Details

  • DuckAssist is launches in beta today on DuckDuckGo to help you find answers from Wikipedia without skimming the entire article.
  • While this is a relatively modest use of the tech, CEO Gabriel Weinberg claims that this is "the first in a series of generative AI-assisted features" they plan to release this year.
  • The AI won't pop up for every query, but they recommend adding the word "wiki" to your search if you're relatively sure there's a quick answer to be found.

Comments

