THE HOLY GRAIL

Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner via blogs.nvidia.com
'Cyberpunk 2077' Is Using Nvidia's Latest Tech To Go Beyond Ray Tracing
Full path tracing puts the limited ray tracing we're familiar with to shame. On April 11, "Cyberpunk" players with high-end PC hardware will be able to go into an Overdrive Mode.
The Lede

By harnessing Nvidia's new RTX+ path tracing SDK, game developers like CD Projeckt Red will be able to use Nvidia's tools (like AI-driven DLSS 3 and shader execution reordering) to deliver much more realistic visuals on the RTX 40 series graphics cards.

Key Details

  • Path tracing lets the lighting in 3D spaces act like it would in the real world. Ray tracing works similarly, but it's significantly more limited for performance reasons.
  • We've seen fully path traced games before, but usually it's only feasible when applied to very old games that aren't as complex.
  • If you want to see it for yourself, all you'll need is a copy of "Cyberpunk 2077" and a very expensive PC on April 11.

