THE HOLY GRAIL
'Cyberpunk 2077' Is Using Nvidia's Latest Tech To Go Beyond Ray Tracing
The Lede
By harnessing Nvidia's new RTX+ path tracing SDK, game developers like CD Projeckt Red will be able to use Nvidia's tools (like AI-driven DLSS 3 and shader execution reordering) to deliver much more realistic visuals on the RTX 40 series graphics cards.
Key Details
- Path tracing lets the lighting in 3D spaces act like it would in the real world. Ray tracing works similarly, but it's significantly more limited for performance reasons.
- We've seen fully path traced games before, but usually it's only feasible when applied to very old games that aren't as complex.
- If you want to see it for yourself, all you'll need is a copy of "Cyberpunk 2077" and a very expensive PC on April 11.