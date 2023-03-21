Popular
DEFI FAIL

Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner via vice.com
Crypto Platform For Sex Workers Closes After Payment Processor Bails
SpankPay, a crypto payment platform for "merchants and models," is shuttering.
The Lede

SpankPay says that Wyre, a payment processing intermediate that they rely on, has terminated their relationship. SpankPay claims that this stems from Wyre's new partnership with Checkout Dot Com — a company that doesn't want to serve the sexual businesses in the industry.

Key Details

  • Vice reached out to both Wyre and Checkout Dot Com, but neither replied with comment for the story.
  • While this is clearly a huge blow to the stability for people who used the service, SpankPay advisor Allie Eve Knox says that "we haven't changed our opinion on crypto."
  • SpankPay promises that the money currently in the system is "safe" and will be returned.

