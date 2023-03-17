Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

DRUGGING THE STRATOSPHERE

Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner via time.com
Adding Aerosolized Chemicals To Cool The Earth Is Stirring Up Scientists
In spite of a large amount of skepticism from climate scientists, some governments and so-called "rogue researchers" are trying to push forward on geoengineering.
· 400 reads

The Lede

Pretty much every serious scientist is concerned about climate change, but not everyone can agree on how to go about solving the problem. Geoengineering, broadly, is being pushed by entrepreneurs as a path forward, and some folks aren't willing to wait on long-term research.

Key Details

  • Both the U.N. Environment Programme and the US government are seemingly both interested in researching the possibilities of geoengineering to cool the planet.
  • Some specific techniques like "stratospheric aerosol injection" have largely been frowned upon because of their potential for large-scale side effects, but that's not stopping VC and start-ups from moving forward on tests.
  • Time calls this clash "likely the most significant rift in the world of atmospheric science and climate studies in years."

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Technology Stories