DRUGGING THE STRATOSPHERE
Adding Aerosolized Chemicals To Cool The Earth Is Stirring Up Scientists
The Lede
Pretty much every serious scientist is concerned about climate change, but not everyone can agree on how to go about solving the problem. Geoengineering, broadly, is being pushed by entrepreneurs as a path forward, and some folks aren't willing to wait on long-term research.
Key Details
- Both the U.N. Environment Programme and the US government are seemingly both interested in researching the possibilities of geoengineering to cool the planet.
- Some specific techniques like "stratospheric aerosol injection" have largely been frowned upon because of their potential for large-scale side effects, but that's not stopping VC and start-ups from moving forward on tests.
- Time calls this clash "likely the most significant rift in the world of atmospheric science and climate studies in years."