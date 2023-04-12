ODD CONCLUSION TO REACH
Do Young People Care Less About Their Phones Than Older Folks?
The Lede
Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP), an organization aimed at providing research to investors, teased some very juicy information, but the reality of the situation is probably more mundane. Significantly more older people are compelled to replace their phones within a day or two, but we must deal with the financial reality that many young people face.
Key Details
- CIRP says that roughly 60 percent of people aged 18-24 would quickly replace their devices, a lot less than the approximately 90 percent of those ages 45 and up.
- That 30 percent difference seems big, but they note that maybe, just maybe, it's related to Gen Z's "financial ability to repair or replace their current device." Gee, what a novel idea: You need money to buy things.