THE DEFENSE RESTS
Can ChatGPT Be Held Responsible For Defamation?
The Lede
Reportedly, Hepburn Shire mayor Brian Hood was falsely accused of having been convicted of bribery in the aughts by none other than ChatGPT — a chatbot. After being informed of this unpleasant quirk, Hood's lawyers sent a letter demanding that OpenAI fix the issue or face a defamation suit.
Key Details
- Lawyers sent the letter on March 21, and gave OpenAI a 28-day window to fix this or he would consider a lawsuit.
- OpenAI has yet to comment in regards to this letter.
- Hood's lawyers tell Reuters that he was actually a whistleblower in the bribery scandal referenced earlier, and was not charged.