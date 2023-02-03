Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

ROBOT ROCK

Adwait
Adwait via businessinsider.com
ChatGPT May Be Coming For Our Jobs. Here Are The 10 Roles That AI Is Most Likely To Replace
ChatGPT may be a fun tool to play with, but there's a very real risk that it could displace jobs across many industries.
· 1.2k reads

The Lede

One study found that over the next 47 percent of US jobs could be wiped out by AI in the next two decades.

Key Details

  • Experts told Insider that tech gigs, like coders, programmers, engineers and data analysts, could be at risk, along with media based jobs, like advertising, content creation and writing based jobs like journalism.
  • Industry jobs, such as paralegals, legal assistants, and market research analysts could also be at risk.
  • Other sectors that AI might effect jobs include teaching gigs, financial jobs and designers.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Technology Stories