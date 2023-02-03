ROBOT ROCK
ChatGPT May Be Coming For Our Jobs. Here Are The 10 Roles That AI Is Most Likely To Replace
One study found that over the next 47 percent of US jobs could be wiped out by AI in the next two decades.
Key Details
- Experts told Insider that tech gigs, like coders, programmers, engineers and data analysts, could be at risk, along with media based jobs, like advertising, content creation and writing based jobs like journalism.
- Industry jobs, such as paralegals, legal assistants, and market research analysts could also be at risk.
- Other sectors that AI might effect jobs include teaching gigs, financial jobs and designers.