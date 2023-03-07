The Robot Has Entered Chat
ChatGPT Is Being Integrated Into Popular Workplace Chat Platform Slack
The Lede
This new Slack app isn't simply made as a way for workers to interface with the generic chatbot dataset — it's also being integrated into Slack's existing features.
Key Details
- ChatGPT can be used to summarize threads to, hopefully, pull out important information without having to read 80 messages.
- In addition to finding information, user can also employ ChatGPT to draft messages, but we'd probably recommend a few rounds of fact checking before hitting send.
- Salesforce is launching the ChatGPT Slack app in beta, so interested companies will have to apply to a waitlist.