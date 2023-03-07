Popular
The Robot Has Entered Chat

Grant Brunner
ChatGPT Is Being Integrated Into Popular Workplace Chat Platform Slack
Thought you could get away from the chatty robot at work? Think again.
This new Slack app isn't simply made as a way for workers to interface with the generic chatbot dataset — it's also being integrated into Slack's existing features.

  • ChatGPT can be used to summarize threads to, hopefully, pull out important information without having to read 80 messages.
  • In addition to finding information, user can also employ ChatGPT to draft messages, but we'd probably recommend a few rounds of fact checking before hitting send.
  • Salesforce is launching the ChatGPT Slack app in beta, so interested companies will have to apply to a waitlist.

