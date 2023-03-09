DATA AS A WEAPON
Conservative Catholic Group Is Tracking Gay Priests, Report Says
The Lede
The Washington Post reports that it has seen documents that have been "prepared for bishops" by the group, heard an recording of president Jayd Henricks discussing the data collection program and interviewed two people adjacent to it.
Key Details
- This "Renewal" group has reportedly spent $4,000,000 or more while approaching over a dozen bishops with collected data.
- Some members of this group are alleged to be involved with the 2021 outing of another priest.
- WaPo has seen reports using data from 2018 through 2021 from services like Grindr and Growlr.