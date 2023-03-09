Popular
DATA AS A WEAPON

Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner via washingtonpost.com
Conservative Catholic Group Is Tracking Gay Priests, Report Says
A Denver-based group called "Catholic Laity and Clergy for Renewal" has allegedly spent millions acquiring data from dating apps to track gay priests.
The Lede

The Washington Post reports that it has seen documents that have been "prepared for bishops" by the group, heard an recording of president Jayd Henricks discussing the data collection program and interviewed two people adjacent to it.

Key Details

  • This "Renewal" group has reportedly spent $4,000,000 or more while approaching over a dozen bishops with collected data.
  • Some members of this group are alleged to be involved with the 2021 outing of another priest.
  • WaPo has seen reports using data from 2018 through 2021 from services like Grindr and Growlr.

