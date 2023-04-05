Popular
RIP

Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner via sfchronicle.com
Creator Of Cash App Killed In Stabbing
Bob Lee, Cash app founder and former CTO of payment platform Square, died after being stabbed in San Francisco.

The Lede

Lee died at the age of 43 on Tuesday after spending much of his career at financial tech companies. Not only was he involved with Cash and Square, but he was an executive at MobileCoin, a crypto company, from 2021 until his death.

Key Details

  • After a report of an attack around 2:30 in the morning on Tuesday, police found Lee with multiple stab wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.
  • While this is being investigated by the police, no arrests have been made public as of early Wednesday.

Comments

