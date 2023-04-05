Creator Of Cash App Killed In Stabbing

The Lede
Lee died at the age of 43 on Tuesday after spending much of his career at financial tech companies. Not only was he involved with Cash and Square, but he was an executive at MobileCoin, a crypto company, from 2021 until his death.
Key Details
- After a report of an attack around 2:30 in the morning on Tuesday, police found Lee with multiple stab wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.
- While this is being investigated by the police, no arrests have been made public as of early Wednesday.