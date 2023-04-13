Popular
Microsoft Is Bringing AI-Powered Bing To Any iOS And Android App With A Keyboard
SwiftKey, a mobile keyboard that Microsoft has owned since 2016, is getting a suite of Bing upgrades.
The Lede

Microsoft is adding three new features to SwiftKey: search, chat and tone. Search will be immediately available to anyone, but the chat and tone functionality requires you to sign into a Microsoft account with Bing preview access.

Key Details

  • Search is a simple addition — look something up from your keyboard. No need to switch over to your browser.
  • Chat gives you easy access to the GPT-4-based Bing chat interface.
  • Tone is there to aid in writing emails or messages that best fit the situation. If you struggle to sound formal, this is a handy tool.

