BING IT, I GUESS
Microsoft Is Bringing AI-Powered Bing To Any iOS And Android App With A Keyboard
The Lede
Microsoft is adding three new features to SwiftKey: search, chat and tone. Search will be immediately available to anyone, but the chat and tone functionality requires you to sign into a Microsoft account with Bing preview access.
Key Details
- Search is a simple addition — look something up from your keyboard. No need to switch over to your browser.
- Chat gives you easy access to the GPT-4-based Bing chat interface.
- Tone is there to aid in writing emails or messages that best fit the situation. If you struggle to sound formal, this is a handy tool.