SLIGHTLY LESS SPYING
Biden Uses Executive Order To Limit What Kind Of Spyware The US Government Can Use
The Lede
There is a healthy international market of spyware that governments can quickly acquire and wield against anyone they see fit. As of today, a Biden executive order attempts to limit departments of the federal government from using these spyware suites in many cases.
Key Details
- This order won't stop the US government from developing their own tools for spying.
- Some specific uses will still be allowed for commercial spyware. The NY Times points out that the DEA is using a tool called Graphite, and there is no immediate plan to make them stop.
- FOIA records show that the FBI has recently argued in favor of using a different spying tool called Pegasus — noted for its use "against political dissidents and journalists."