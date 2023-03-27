Popular
Biden Uses Executive Order To Limit What Kind Of Spyware The US Government Can Use
While this move doesn't prevent the likes of the CIA from using all spyware, it will limit their use of commercially sold packages.
There is a healthy international market of spyware that governments can quickly acquire and wield against anyone they see fit. As of today, a Biden executive order attempts to limit departments of the federal government from using these spyware suites in many cases.

  • This order won't stop the US government from developing their own tools for spying.
  • Some specific uses will still be allowed for commercial spyware. The NY Times points out that the DEA is using a tool called Graphite, and there is no immediate plan to make them stop.
  • FOIA records show that the FBI has recently argued in favor of using a different spying tool called Pegasus — noted for its use "against political dissidents and journalists."

