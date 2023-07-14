The Best Tech Biographies Show That People Are More Interesting Than The Products They Make

Things are made by people — it's important to remember that. Both the good and the bad in the world of technology come from decisions made by humans just like you and me. And sadly, there's a whole lot of bad happening out there.

More often than not, we only get to know the names of a handful of folks associated with any project or company. They get all the credit and blame for the finished products, but the reality is that nothing is created in a vacuum. These books focus around one person, more or less, but let's treat 'em as jumping off points for our next round of reading.

'Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup'

Theranos is one of the most infuriating scams in recent memory. Elizabeth Holmes and Sunny Balwani tried to convince investors, partners and the public that they could help run tests with a tiny fraction of the blood needed from other processes, but it turns out that Theranos was built on a pile of lies. Follow along with how everything unraveled, and see how it ended up with fraud convictions.

'Sid Meier's Memoir!: A Life in Computer Games'

If you've ever played "Civilization" or "Pirates" on an old PC, you're almost certainly familiar with Sid Meier's name. It kind of became a brand in and of itself — even when the games weren't really being lead by him anymore. However, Sid's memoir is chocked full of interesting tidbits about ancient tech history and video game philosophy, so it's worth picking up.

'Steve Jobs'

He was undeniably a force of nature, but that isn't necessarily a good thing. Steve Jobs played a major role in popularizing world-changing tech for decades, but it's also important to remember what an awful boss he was. Walter Isaacson's famous biography does more than its fair share of praising Jobs, but it doesn't shy away from what an unpleasant person he was to be around. Remember: You don't need to be an a-hole to achieve big things.

'Ask Iwata: Words of Wisdom from Satoru Iwata, Nintendo's Legendary CEO'

Okay, this probably doesn't technically count as a biography, but it deserves your attention anyway. Satoru Iwata, best known as the former CEO of Nintendo, was a significant figure in the Japanese development world for about 35 years. Famously, he did a wonderful interview series called "Iwata Asks," and a good chunk of that work eventually got turned into this book every video game fan should have.

'Free as in Freedom: Richard Stallman's Crusade for Free Software'

Open source software is vital the the health of the open web and computers in general, and we have Richard Stallman to thank in part. Of course, the movement is vast, but absolutely benefited from having such a strong proponent of the core idea of software freedom. And even if you can't stand his abrasive personality, there's no getting around that he makes for one heck of a subject for a biography.

