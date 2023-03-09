Popular
JUST BAIDU IT

Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner via wsj.com
Baidu Is Scrambling To Launch A ChatGPT Competitor
It's all hands on deck at Baidu, the Chinese tech giant, as they prepare the "Ernie Bot" for release next week.
The Lede

Just like American tech companies, the AI gold rush is taking over the Chinese tech market as well. WSJ reports that Baidu engineers are working "round-the-clock" to prepare this new AI tool for over 400 companies who have signed on to use it.

Key Details

  • Ernie Bot is still scheduled to launch on March 16, but it's reportedly still struggling with some very routine functionality.
  • WSJ's info suggests that it'll be available to only a select few at first — but they will open it to the public later this month.
  • As Baidu struggles to maintain dominance, the success or failure of Ernie could have substantial effect on its future.

Comments

