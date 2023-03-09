JUST BAIDU IT
Baidu Is Scrambling To Launch A ChatGPT Competitor
The Lede
Just like American tech companies, the AI gold rush is taking over the Chinese tech market as well. WSJ reports that Baidu engineers are working "round-the-clock" to prepare this new AI tool for over 400 companies who have signed on to use it.
Key Details
- Ernie Bot is still scheduled to launch on March 16, but it's reportedly still struggling with some very routine functionality.
- WSJ's info suggests that it'll be available to only a select few at first — but they will open it to the public later this month.
- As Baidu struggles to maintain dominance, the success or failure of Ernie could have substantial effect on its future.