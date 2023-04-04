Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

COME ON, NOW

Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner via macworld.com
Apple's Weather App Is Broken, It's Not Just You
Many users are reporting that Apple's weather app isn't working right, and Apple admits that there's a problem.

The Lede

Apple's own support system notes that there has been an ongoing issue since about 11PM on April 3. They claim that service will be slow or entirely unavailable for some. There's currently no timeline for a fix. In the meantime, if you're looking for a new weather app on iOS, we are particularly fond of Weather Underground.

Key Details

  • The weather app and Apple's own widgets have been having issues since last night.
  • Macworld points out how much this stings since Apple shut down the Dark Sky app earlier this year — arguably a better app than the default option.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Technology Stories