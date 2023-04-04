COME ON, NOW
Apple's Weather App Is Broken, It's Not Just You
The Lede
Apple's own support system notes that there has been an ongoing issue since about 11PM on April 3. They claim that service will be slow or entirely unavailable for some. There's currently no timeline for a fix. In the meantime, if you're looking for a new weather app on iOS, we are particularly fond of Weather Underground.
Key Details
- The weather app and Apple's own widgets have been having issues since last night.
- Macworld points out how much this stings since Apple shut down the Dark Sky app earlier this year — arguably a better app than the default option.