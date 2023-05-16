TECH FOR EVERYONE
Apple Will Soon Let People Use Their Own Voice For Text-To-Speech Conversations
The Lede
Earlier today, Apple announced a suite of new accessibility features aimed at making life a bit easier for folks with a wide range of disabilities. If you're at risk of losing your voice, you can read a selection of phrases into your phone, and it'll quickly create a digital copy of your voice to be used for text-to-speech (TTS). Plus, TTS will be built into Facetime calls and easily accessible for in-person conversations.
Key Details
- If you're trying to minimize your cognitive load, Apple is delivering streamlined interfaces for apps like Photos and Music.
- Need some help seeing things in the environment? Apple's new detection mode has point-and-speak functionality to read text out loud.
- In addition, iPhone-specific hearing devices will now work with Macs, voice control is getting more precise and a new virtual game controller option will be available for those with mobility issues.