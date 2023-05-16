Popular
Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner
Apple Will Soon Let People Use Their Own Voice For Text-To-Speech Conversations
Apple has decided that 2023 is the year of accessibility, so they're working on some major new features. Expect big improvements for folks with disabilities impacting speech, vision, hearing and cognition.
The Lede

Earlier today, Apple announced a suite of new accessibility features aimed at making life a bit easier for folks with a wide range of disabilities. If you're at risk of losing your voice, you can read a selection of phrases into your phone, and it'll quickly create a digital copy of your voice to be used for text-to-speech (TTS). Plus, TTS will be built into Facetime calls and easily accessible for in-person conversations.

Key Details

  • If you're trying to minimize your cognitive load, Apple is delivering streamlined interfaces for apps like Photos and Music.
  • Need some help seeing things in the environment? Apple's new detection mode has point-and-speak functionality to read text out loud.
  • In addition, iPhone-specific hearing devices will now work with Macs, voice control is getting more precise and a new virtual game controller option will be available for those with mobility issues.

