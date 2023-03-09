A Personal Touch
Apple Is Working To Bring Touch ID Back Beneath iPhone Screens, Rumor Says
The Lede
iPhones without a physical home button haven't been able to offer Apple's Touch ID fingerprint recognition, but that might change eventually. It's clear that Apple has been researching under-screen fingerprint sensing for about a decade now, but a recent patent grant and a Korean report are pointing to a return of Touch ID.
Key Details
- Just because Apple was granted a patent, that doesn't mean that it will definitely be used in a retail product, but it's certainly a useful data point.
- Someone who goes by "yeux1122" on a Korean blog recently indicated that sources have claimed that Touch ID will return in two to three years, but only after the Face ID sensor moves below the screen.