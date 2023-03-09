Popular
A Personal Touch

Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner via macrumors.com
Apple Is Working To Bring Touch ID Back Beneath iPhone Screens, Rumor Says
Face ID haters rejoice! Patents and the Apple rumor mill point to the return of fingerprint-based biometrics returning to the iPhone, but not for years to come.
113 reads

The Lede

iPhones without a physical home button haven't been able to offer Apple's Touch ID fingerprint recognition, but that might change eventually. It's clear that Apple has been researching under-screen fingerprint sensing for about a decade now, but a recent patent grant and a Korean report are pointing to a return of Touch ID.

Key Details

  • Just because Apple was granted a patent, that doesn't mean that it will definitely be used in a retail product, but it's certainly a useful data point.
  • Someone who goes by "yeux1122" on a Korean blog recently indicated that sources have claimed that Touch ID will return in two to three years, but only after the Face ID sensor moves below the screen.

