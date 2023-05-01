ISLAND IN THE SUN
The iPhone Pro's Dynamic Island Might Be Headed To The iPad And Mac
The Lede
It's extremely clear that Apple's war on the bezel has largely been a success for them in spite of the ugly look of the original notch. The less-hideous dynamic island actually features a good bit of functionality, so we're not surprised to hear that Apple could be toying with using it elsewhere.
Key Details
- Even if Apple does bring the island to other devices, that doesn't necessarily mean they'll put the same physical objects under the screen. It could serve as solely as an optional HUD.
- Assuming the leaker here is correct, they don't expect to see the island hit Macs for a few more years.