Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

ISLAND IN THE SUN

Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner via bgr.com
The iPhone Pro's Dynamic Island Might Be Headed To The iPad And Mac
Rumor has it that the visually distinct dynamic island is coming everywhere except the Apple Watch and Apple TV.
·
·
·

The Lede

It's extremely clear that Apple's war on the bezel has largely been a success for them in spite of the ugly look of the original notch. The less-hideous dynamic island actually features a good bit of functionality, so we're not surprised to hear that Apple could be toying with using it elsewhere.

Key Details

  • Even if Apple does bring the island to other devices, that doesn't necessarily mean they'll put the same physical objects under the screen. It could serve as solely as an optional HUD.
  • Assuming the leaker here is correct, they don't expect to see the island hit Macs for a few more years.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Technology Stories