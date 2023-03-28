WALK HARD
Amazon Sidewalk Is A Massive Free Network For The Internet Of Things
The Lede
As of today, Amazon is opening up their huge long-range, low-bandwidth network for third-party developers to tap into. If you just need to send simple notifications from a remote device to a smart phone, this is a new way to ensure connection outside of Wi-Fi range.
Key Details
- Amazon already uses this widespread network to help their Ring cameras and smart locks operate consistently.
- Developers can now request a free kit from Amazon to test the network and integrate Sidewalk into their own products.
- Keep in mind, there's no guarantee that it'll be well-maintained or free forever, so it's wise to consider this a nice backup system instead of a primary network connection.