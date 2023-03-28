Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

WALK HARD

Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner via theverge.com
Amazon Sidewalk Is A Massive Free Network For The Internet Of Things
Amazon reports to cover roughly 90 percent of the US population with their free low-bandwidth network for IoT devices, and now other people can access it too.
· 868 reads

The Lede

As of today, Amazon is opening up their huge long-range, low-bandwidth network for third-party developers to tap into. If you just need to send simple notifications from a remote device to a smart phone, this is a new way to ensure connection outside of Wi-Fi range.

Key Details

  • Amazon already uses this widespread network to help their Ring cameras and smart locks operate consistently.
  • Developers can now request a free kit from Amazon to test the network and integrate Sidewalk into their own products.
  • Keep in mind, there's no guarantee that it'll be well-maintained or free forever, so it's wise to consider this a nice backup system instead of a primary network connection.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Technology Stories