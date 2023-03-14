ARE WE SCREWED?
Hackers Claim To Have Data From Amazon's Ring
The Lede
Big companies like Amazon see extortion threats regularly, but when it comes to something as personal as home security camera footage, it rightfully makes people uneasy. There's no reason to worry here until we have more information, but it's worth reconsidering what exactly you have sitting in the cloud.
Key Details
- A group called ALPHV is trying to extort money from Amazon by threatening to leak sensitive data.
- A representative told Gizmodo "We currently have no indications that Ring has experienced a ransomware event," but notes a third-party vendor could have been breached, but that wouldn't impact "customer accounts."
- Researchers from VX-underground initially posted the ransomware notice they found on Monday night.