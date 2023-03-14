Popular
Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner via gizmodo.com
Hackers Claim To Have Data From Amazon's Ring
A notorious ransomware group says it has data from Amazon's Ring servers, but Amazon denies that user data has been breached.
The Lede

Big companies like Amazon see extortion threats regularly, but when it comes to something as personal as home security camera footage, it rightfully makes people uneasy. There's no reason to worry here until we have more information, but it's worth reconsidering what exactly you have sitting in the cloud.

Key Details

  • A group called ALPHV is trying to extort money from Amazon by threatening to leak sensitive data.
  • A representative told Gizmodo "We currently have no indications that Ring has experienced a ransomware event," but notes a third-party vendor could have been breached, but that wouldn't impact "customer accounts."
  • Researchers from VX-underground initially posted the ransomware notice they found on Monday night.

